Hundreds of athletes of all ages are competing in The World Ninja League season 8 regional qualifier this weekend. Sinai Sports hosted the competition with The World Ninja League.

Depending on how competitors do, people can place for the regional competition that is in May.

These competitors can also move on to the world championship that takes place in June in North Carolina.

Sinai Sports has had competitors who are as young as six and up to 70 years old.

The competition is broken down into different age groups which include masters and elites.

Elite competitors have the opportunity to win prize money.