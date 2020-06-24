Gusty winds and choppy water on Presque Isle Bay cause six boats to capsize tonight.

Erie firefighters were dispatched around 7:15 PM Tuesday evening.

They were first told three boats had capsized, but Erie County 911 confirms the number of boats was six.

15 people were pulled out of the water, with eight already on shore when the fire department arrived.

The Coast Guard then confirmed the other seven were on board other boats.

No injuries were reported and the fire chief on scene says everyone appeared to be wearing life preservers.