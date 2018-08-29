Six SCI Albion employees hospitalized following contact with unknown substance

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Staff at SCI Albion have confirmed that six of their employees had to be hospitalized following contact with an unknown substance.

An officer who was processing a parole violator into the prison reported that he was feeling sick. Medical staff responded to provide care. Three nurses reported not feeling well. Another officer reported feeling ill as well. All five employees (and another confirmed employee) have been sent to the local hospital for assessment. PSP and Erie Co. Emergency Management has been contacted and are responding to the institution. Albion's been locked down as of 11:34 a.m.

State Police and hazmat are currently on the scene and we have a team headed there to find out more. Stay tuned for more information.