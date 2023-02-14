Some looking for a winter activity to do on Valentine’s Day headed to Perry Square for a skate date on the synthetic ice rink.

The Erie Downtown Partnership held a special skate session Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

Some vendors were on site featuring vegan Valentine’s Day-themed desserts and some spiked or non-spiked hot chocolate.

“We’ve had a pretty mild winter, so if you’ve been craving some snow and ice, you can come down here and get a skating experience without all of the cold weather, snow and ice,” said Dave Tamulonis, events and marketing manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

The synthetic rink’s last weekend of being open is Feb. 24 to 26 during the Erie Winter Carnival at Perry Square.