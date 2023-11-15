PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Many people can remember living through a major snowstorm, but how about seeing snow in June?

According to records from the Pennsylvania State Climatologist, 15 places in Pennsylvania have seen trace amounts of snow in the first month of Summer.

Snow in Summer?

It sounds crazy, doesn’t it? But it’s true. A number of Pennsylvania counties over the years have seen trace amounts, according to the Climatologist.

1902

State College, Centre County

1907

Cassandra, Cambria County

Hanover, York County

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County

1918

Mount Pocono, Monroe County

1945

Coudersport, Potter County

Eagles Mere, Sullivan County

Gouldsboro, Wayne County

Hollisterville, Wayne County

Scranton, Lackawanna County

1950

Columbia, Lancaster County

Hanover, York County

Corry, Erie County

Greenville, Mercer County

Titusville, Crawford County

Most Monthly Snowfall Records:

One county owns the record for most snowfall in a month more than any other Pennsylvania county.

The county with the most monthly snowfall records is Somerset County, which also holds the record in PA for the lowest minimum temperature in June (June 10, 1913) — a whopping 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Somerset County Snowfall Records:

February 2010 – Laurel Summit – 117.8 inches recorded

March 1999 – Mount Davis – 81.1 inches recorded

April 1928 – Somerset Main Street – 38.5 inches recorded

May 2023 – Laurel Summit – 11.8 inches recorded

Other notable snowfall records around Pennsylvania:

September 1993 – Strongstown in Indiana County saw 1 inch of snowfall.

November 1933 – Corry in Erie County saw 60.5 inches of snowfall.

December 1890 – Blue Knob in Blair County saw 96 inches of snowfall.

To see more records for temperatures (highs and lows), snowfall, and precipitation across the Commonwealth, you can click here for a month-by-month breakdown.