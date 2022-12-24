The snow seems to be slowing as the winter storm moves through our area. Our current weather complication is the single-digit temperatures.

Although roads are being worked on around the clock, black ice is still very prominent and can come as a surprise to drivers while out.

It’s important to know the abilities of your vehicle and make sure it’s ready for the snow. Four-wheel drive is stronger at getting traction but cannot stop better than any other vehicle.

The Millcreek Police say they have had increase in car accidents and traffic related issues since the blizzard and gave advice on how to stay safe

“If you don’t have to go out don’t go out. If you absolutely must, make sure you take your time. Slow down increase your follow distance from other vehicles,” said Millcreek Police patrolman Benjamin Steiner.

Steiner also reminds everyone to use headlights during inclement weather, as it is required by law.