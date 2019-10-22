Soldier killed in training accident from Conneaut, Ohio

A Conneaut, Ohio man is one of three soldiers killed in a training accident at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Six, 1st Armored Brigade combat team soldiers, were involved in the incident when a Bradley fighting vehicle they were riding on was involved in an accident early Sunday.

The soldiers were training in darkness when their armored vehicle fell from a bridge and landed upside down in water below. Three soldiers died and three other were injured.

Among the dead, 22 year old Corporal Thomas Walker of Conneaut, Ohio. The Army is conducting autopsies to determine how the soldiers died.

Investigators from the Army Combat Readiness Center expect to take up to four weeks before giving Fort Stewart Commanders a preliminary report.