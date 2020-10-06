Sonya Arrington expected to plead guilty in federal court today for allegedly embezzling money from her nonprofit

The former Erie City Council President accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her nonprofit is due back in court today.

After more than a year, Sonya Arrington will appear before a federal judge today. She is charged with embezzling about $70,000 from her nonprofit Mothers Against Teen Violence between 2011 and 2018.

According to federal records, Arrington used a debit card attached to the nonprofit at Presque Isle Downs & Casino.

The 53-year-old initially pleaded not guilty, but last month filed a motion to change her plea.

The former city council president and founder of Mothers Against Teen Violence was first charged in April of 2018, nearly two and a half years ago.

Her charges are not related to her time in office. She left city council in January when her term expired.

