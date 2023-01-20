ORLANDO, Fla. (WHTM) — A beloved ride at the Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is set to close on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The ride is closing to be transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will be inspired by the 2009 movie “The Princess and The Frog.” The re-imagined ride is slated to open in 2024.

The attraction, which opened in 1992, took place in a colorful southern bayou with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his laughing place, according to the resort’s website. The ride features 950,000 gallons of water and three dips and a five-story drop.

The Associated Press reported that the decision to reimagine the attraction followed an outcry on social media to change the ride, which originally contained elements from Disney’s controversial 1946 film “Song of the South.” The movie, which had been heavily criticized for its depiction of Black people, came into the spotlight once again amid civil unrest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

“The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today,” a representative for Disney Parks wrote in a blog post in June 2020. “The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

There is no word on when the Disneyland version of the attraction will be closing at this time.