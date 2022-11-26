(KTLA) — Korean actor and “Squid Game” star Oh Yeong-su has been charged with sexual misconduct, according to Variety and other outlets.

The 78 year-old Korean actor is accused of inappropriately touching a woman in 2017, the outlet reports.

An initial complaint was filed by the alleged victim in December 2021, but the case was closed by South Korean authorities by April 2022.

The case has been reopened again at the woman’s request. Oh was charged and released without detention on Thursday, Variety wrote.

Oh has denied the allegations, telling Korean network JTBC, “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because she said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

Oh is a veteran actor who started his career in theatre in the 1960s. He recently starred in the hit Netflix show “Squid Game” as the oldest participant in the survival series.

He became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a series in 2022.