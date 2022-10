Fire led to a school being evacuated Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at St James along Buffalo Road in Erie just before 1:30 p.m.

According to the school’s principal, a small fire broke out above a heater in one of the classrooms, causing minimal damage.

Everyone inside the building was safely evacuated to St James Place next door, and kids were dismissed from there.

Air tests are being conducted, but the principal believes school will be in session tomorrow.