(NEXSTAR) – Actor Paul Grant has died after collapsing outside a London train station, his family confirmed to British news outlets Monday. He was 56 years old.

Grant’s acting credits include parts in two of the biggest series in movie history, “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter.” He played an Ewok in “Return of the Jedi” and a goblin in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

Grant was found by emergency crews Thursday afternoon and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced brain dead, according to Sky News. He was officially pronounced dead early Monday morning.

He collapsed at King’s Cross Station – a transit hub made famous internationally by the “Harry Potter” books and movies.

The Daily Mail reports he leaves behind three children.

Grant’s daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, told The Sun, “My dad was a legend in so many ways. … He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face.”

According to his IMDb page, Grant also acted in the 1986 movie “Labyrinth,” and did stunts in “Legend” and “Willow.”