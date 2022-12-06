(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania State Police and AARP gathered on Dec. 6 to offer tips to senior citizens for safely driving. Comments made during the meeting aimed to strike a balance in its message.

“Mobility is essential to quality of life at any age,” said Kurt Myers, PennDOT deputy secretary for driver and vehicle services. “Many older drivers have a lifetime of valuable driving experience to draw from, and PennDOT continually seeks to balance the safety of our roadways with the need for independence and autonomy.”

About 25% of drivers in Pennsylvania are 65 years old and older. In 2021, 17% of all crashes, and about 25% of all fatalities involved drivers who were 65 or older.

There are mobility options available throughout the state beyond driving. Shared Ride services are available for free throughout the state. Locally, Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority offers free rides to senior citizens who sign up for Senior Identification Card. More information is available on the EMTA website.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently unveiled an online resource to help senior citizens find free ride services. Find My Ride is available through the PennDOT website.

Older motorists may undergo physical, visual and cognitive changes that can impair driving, a joint department announcement said. The announcement listed potential signs that people should limit or stop driving:

Feeling uncomfortable, fearful or nervous when driving

Unexplained dents or scrapes on the car, fences, mailboxes or garage doors

Frequently getting lost and frequent “close calls” (such as almost crashing)

Slower response times, particularly to unexpected situations

Difficulty paying attention to signs or staying in the lane of traffic

Trouble judging gaps at intersections or highway entrance/exit ramps

“Along with the unique challenges already faced by older drivers, winter weather conditions, longer nights and heavy holiday traffic create challenges for drivers of all ages,” said Lt. Adam Reed, director of the communications office with the Pennsylvania State Police. “Before getting behind the wheel be sure you are up to date on eye exams and understand how your prescribed medications could affect your driving. Remember to buckle up every time.”