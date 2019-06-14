State funds anti-crime programs

State representatives Ryan Bizzarro, Robert Merski and Pat Harkins, all democrats, issued a joint press release outlining nearly 1.3 million dollars in state and federal money to fund Erie County programs that address crime, victim support and youth mentoring programs.

The money will be used by eight different agencies, everything from Big Brothers Big Sisters to overtime for Erie police for targeted enforcement to fighting the war on opioids.

The dollars will also be targeted at mentoring programs for 100 at-risk kids in Erie and Crawford counties