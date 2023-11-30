ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Ahead of World AIDS day, the New York State Department of Health held its 8th annual Ending the Epidemic Summit, remembering those who died, while also acknowledging the progress that has been made in treating the disease.

The event was held at the Albany Capital Center, where quilts lined the walls, memorializing those who have died from AIDS.

Perry Junjulas, Executive Director at the Albany Damien Center, shared his own personal story.

“I was diagnosed back in 1995 and was told I had three months to live,” explained Junjulas. “And I really had no reason to doubt anyone because people were dying around me. It was right around the time the new meds were coming out, and so there was a section of us who were saved by the meds.”

New York State Health Commissioner, James McDonald, said New York is dedicated to helping people living with the disease. While there is no cure, treatment has come a long way.

“I did medical school in the late 80s. This was not something that was even dreamed of—- to be where we are today, where were literally talking about ending this epidemic.”

McDonald said through the AIDS institute, the state does a lot to educate people about transmission of the disease, as well as where to find treatment. The New York State Heath Department and the Damien Center want to end the stigma around the disease and reduce health care inequalities.

“We switched from helping people to die with the disease to how to live with a disease,” said Junjulas. “But the challenge is to get people into treatment, into care, and to know their status.”

He said there is still a lot of work to be done.