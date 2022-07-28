CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The results are in from a sting operation done by The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on July 22. Two of the eight establishments tested for underage sales failed by selling alcohol to an underage agent.

Around the region, last Friday, SLA investigators accompanied by an underage agent scoped out an underage-drinking exercise at eight locations. Allegedly, Cameron’s Deli in Queensbury and All Star Pizza & Deli in Albany sold liquor to a minor.

“This was a mistake because I am always watching the store,” said Samer Makhor, owner of Cameron’s Deli. “I have five employees and two of them are new. We always ask [alcohol] buyers for an ID, this must be some sort of mistake.”

Messages left for the SLA on Thursday were not returned. A call to All Star Pizza & Deli resulted in an automated voice saying that the mailbox was not accepting messages.

The SLA reports that the following businesses did not sell liquor to a minor:

Lucky Times Deli Grocery in Rensselaer

Raizada’s Fuel LLC in Wynantskill

Country Farm in Schenectady

Southgate Wine & Liquor in Ravena

Central Liquor Store in Albany

Alltown Fresh in Schenectady

According to the SLA, businesses that sell alcohol to minors face civil discipline up to $10,000 per violation; the fines start at $2,500 to $4,000 for initial offenses. Suspension, cancellations, or revocation of licenses can result from repeat violations. Further, employees and licensees that sell to minors can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.

Citizens under the age of 21 found using a fake ID or false document with the idea of purchasing alcohol can be arrested and have their license revoked for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year. Undercover agents work under the supervision of SLA Beverage Control Investigators.