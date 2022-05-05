(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Enterprise Development Center of Erie County (EDCEC) and Berry Plastics have agreed to a 15-year lease for a yet to be constructed warehouse and distribution center.

Berry Plastics is a manufacturer of plastic packaging products.

The total project cost for the new facility is $9.22 million. The facility will be located at 1501 Myrtle St. in Erie.

Currently, Berry Plastics has 145 positions, and it plans to create an additional 15 full-time jobs within three years, according to an announcement from state Reps. Pat Harkins and Bob Merski.

A low-interest loan of $2.25 million from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority is helping to fund the project. The 15-year loan has a 1.5% reset interest rate.

“The new funding is terrific news for our local workforce,” Harkins said. “When companies like Berry Expand their footprint, it means new job opportunities for the district… We are proud to have Berry here and even more excited to see this project get a boost with this new loan funding.”

Merski commended both the Erie County Redevelopment Authority and the plastics company.

“Berry has been a valued local employer for years now, and we are thrilled to see them expanding again. Our thanks to (EDCEC Executive Director) Tina Mengine and the Erie County Redevelopment Authority for their efforts to secure this funding, which helps ensure that this global leader continues its operations right here in Erie,” Merski said.

The loan is one of nine that were approved statewide to support business growth. The other projects receiving loans are in Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Dauphin, Fayette and Lancaster counties.