(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With the holiday season reaching its peak, Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers to drive sober this holiday weekend and will be conducting DUI checkpoints across Erie County.

In an effort to combat drunk driving in the county, PSP Girard announced Wednesday they’ll be conducting sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols in Erie County throughout New Year’s Day weekend.

Checkpoints and roving patrols will be taking place at different locations, times and dates during the holiday weekend.

PSP says driving under the influence continues to be a problem causing needless deaths on roadways and is encouraging anyone planning on drinking alcohol to designate a sober driver.

Additionally, PSP is also warning about using legal and illegal drugs as they can also render someone incapable of driving a car.

Last year, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests during New Years Weekend.