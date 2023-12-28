ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are currently investigating the death of a hiker who fell 70 feet on Friday in Minnewaska State Park in the Town of Rochester. Police say Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, 39, lost her footing, fell off a cliff, and later succumbed to her injuries at Ellenville Regional Hospital.

On Friday, around 1:06 p.m., state troopers responded to Minnewaska State Park for reports of an injured hiker. Police say an initial investigation found that Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, 39, was hiking with her husband Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, 41, both of Singapore, on Beacon Hill Trail when they stopped to take photos near the edge of a cliff.

Police say Binte MD Akbar lost her footing and fell approximately 70 feet off the cliff. Police say Bin Mohd Said contacted 911.

New York State Police Aviation responded to hoist Binte MD Akbar to safety. She was taken to Ellenville Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The incident is currently under investigation.

NYS Park Police, Park Operations Staff, NYS DEC Forest Rangers, and various Fire and EMT personnel also responded to the incident.