(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have released the results from the DUI checkpoints conducted over New Year’s weekend.

PSP Girard said they conducted roving DUI patrols across Fairview Township and contacted 72 motorists.

Those contacts resulted in the following:

3 DUI alcohol arrests

4 seatbelt citations

3 Driving under suspension citations

1 underage drinking citation

14 other traffic citations

3 other misdemeanor arrests

48 warnings issued

Statewide, state police said there were fewer crashes and arrests over New Year’s weekend this year but more fatal accidents.