UPDATE: May has been found and is safe according to PSP Erie.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)— Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Harborcreek man.

Richard May, 81, went missing Friday evening around 5:30 p.m. after walking away from a vehicle parked at the Harborcreek Township Walmart. PSP said May also suffers from dementia.

May was last seen on the store’s surveillance footage walking east on Buffalo Road around 5:30.

He was last seen wearing a green, red and white trucker style cap with the letters “CF” on the cap with a red hooded flannel style jacket, long sleeve blue shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call PSP Erie at 814-898-1641.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.