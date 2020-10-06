State releases amended guidelines for gathering limits

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania speaks at a news conference at Pennsylvania Emergency Management Headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is struggling to fight against a Republican revolt over his stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. Egged on by state GOP lawmakers, counties have threatened to defy his orders while at least a few business owners have reopened their doors despite his warnings. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Venue occupancy limits will play a larger role in determining gathering size restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Wolf’s administration announced Tuesday.

The amended guidelines include a calculation for determining the number of people allowed inside or outside of the event.

Beginning on October 9, gathering sizes will be increased. The Department of Health released the following charts for determining occupancy sizes.

Maximum occupancy for indoor events:

Maximum Occupancy Allowable Indoor Rate 0-2,000 people 20% of Maximum Occupancy 2,001 – 10,000 people 15% of Maximum Occupancy Over 10,000 people 10% of Maximum Occupancy up to 3,750 people

Maximum occupancy for outdoor events:

Maximum Occupancy Allowable Outdoor Rate 0-2,000 people 25% of Maximum Occupancy 2,001 – 10,000 people 20% of Maximum Occupancy Over 10,000 people 15% of Maximum Occupancy up to 7,500 people

Venues must continue to comply with CDC’s coronavirus guidelines including social distancing, face coverings, have multiple restrooms and multiple entry and exit points.

“Pennsylvanians must continue to social distance and wear masks as we prepare to fight the virus through the fall and winter,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “Regardless of the size of an event or gathering, those things are still imperative to stopping the spread of COVID. We know everyone has sacrificed in many ways and today’s announcement reflects a gradual adjustment to our lives as we learn how we can do things safely until we have a cure, or an effective vaccine is widely available.”