State Representative Bob Merski held a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with LECOM.

The clinic is usually held annually but this is the first time they are offering COVID-19 vaccines. This is also one of the first events that has been held at their new office located on Buffalo Rd.

Representative Merski said the clinic is a convenient way to protect yourself and those around you from severe illness.

“It’s important for me to make sure that we do as much outreach as possible. Government should be working for the people not the other way around and so we want to make sure we are providing services parting with community partners such as lecom to provide those services for the folks in this area,” said Bob Merski, state representative.

Representative Merski said if you were unable to attend Friday day, you can call LECOM or your nearest pharmacy.