Resources for seniors will be front and center at a senior fair in Harborcreek next week.

Seniors will receive assistance in applying for state programs, including the property tax and rent rebate and prescription assistance.

Free senior bus passes, health screenings, flu shots, door prizes, light refreshments will all be available during the event.

The senior fair will be Friday, September 22 at the Harborcreek Social Hall, located at 7275 Buffalo Road. It begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon.

State Representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins are co-hosting the senior fair.