People taking to the polls could encounter a new rule that state senator Dan Laughlin says will contribute to election integrity.

Laughlin says a Pennsylvania voter ID bill, similar to Senate Bill 735, will be reintroduction to a resolution last year from the previous state senator, Judy Ward.

He says the bill is widely popular as roughly 80% of people at the polls want ID to vote.

Laughlin says the bill is reasonable in putting to bed unrest surrounding elections, and make people feel more comfortable that it is being executed in an accurate fashion.

“If we can get this pushed through and it actually becomes part of the constitution, I feel very confident that there will be a bill that outlines what type of ID can be used to vote or register or apply for a mail-in ballot and I’d be more than willing to make sure that it’s no cost to voters that are having trouble getting a state ID,” Laughlin said when asked about the bill.

The state senator says the bill could possibly be on the main primary ballot. It would then take effect in the fall election if it makes it through both chambers.