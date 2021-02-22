Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tests positive for COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, a team spokesman would not confirm the specific case. However, the spokesman did confirm members of the coaching and personnel staff were sent home last week after a few positive cases.

Sources confirmed with Rapoport that Tomlin is away from the team facility. According to NFL.com, this is the first notable positive test from a team since the offseason began following Super Bowl LV.