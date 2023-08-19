Steelers fans anxiously lined DICK’S Sporting Goods Saturday afternoon to see a special guest.

DICK’S Sporting Goods is hosting a grand opening weekend at their new location in the Millcreek Mall. The store includes new features for athletes to try out different products before buying them.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward made an appearance and hosted an autograph signing.

The Super Bowl MVP told us the one thing he misses most about football is the comradery with his brothers.

“We’ve put in a lot of hours together. A lot of battles we’ve been through. I miss just being in the locker room joking with those guys. It something that you can’t replace. Any work environment that I’ve been in it’s nothing like a steelers locker room with those guys,” ward said.

Sunday, Jerome bettis, former NFL running back, will host an autograph signing at the new store.