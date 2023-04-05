PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back two familiar faces to the team.

The Steelers announced on their website that they have brought back safety Damontae Kazee on a two year deal and tight end Zach Gentry on a one year deal.

Kazee is a former fifth round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. He signed a free agent deal with the Steelers in 2022. He was suspended three games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, but he served the suspension while he was on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

Kazee has started in 53 of his 78 career games over the course of his six seasons. In his time with the Falcons, Cowboys, and Steelers he has had 257 career tackles, with 172 of them solo tackles, 14 interceptions, 19 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and three tackles for a loss. In his first season with the Steelers in 2022, he had 19 tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed in nine games played.

The safety could possibly fill the role of former Steelers’ first round pick Terrell Edmunds, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Gentry, a former Michigan standout, was drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He has started 26 of his 40 career games over the past four seasons. He has had 39 career receptions for 303 yards, but he has not scored a single touchdown as of yet. Gentry is the tallest player on the Steelers’ roster at 6’8.

Further details on the contracts have not been released.