PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers’ star outside linebacker will be out longer after undergoing knee surgery.

According to Adam Schefter, T.J. Watt, 27, recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to clean up an injury he got in preseason.

The surgery will likely delay his return to the field by one to two weeks, according to Schefter. Schefter expects Watt to be out until after the Steelers’ Week 9 bye.

The surgery comes after Watt was already sidelined for a Week 1 pectoral injury, which originally slated the reigning Defensive Player of the Year to be out for six weeks. That injury did not require surgery.

Schefter expects Watt to return to the field in the Steelers’ Week 9 home game against the Saints.