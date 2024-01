(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Super Wildcard Weekend matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills has been postponed according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The Steelers and Bills will now be playing Monday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 P.M. due to a winter storm hitting the Buffalo area Sunday.

A travel ban was also issued for all of Erie County, NY Saturday starting at 9 P.M. and lasting until 6 A.M. Sunday.