Stonyfield dishing out money to people who eat organic yogurt

(NEWS10)- Stonyfield Organic wants to pay people to eat yogurt. The company said it will reimburse and send a case of yogurt to anyone who posts a picture of themselves eating organic yogurt.
Participants can be pictured eating any brand of organic yogurt to be eligible. Pictures must be posted on June 5 and include the hashtag #YogurtTradeUp. Cases of yogurt will be available while supplies last.
Stonyfield said they are hoping to bring awareness about the impact of organic dairy to the environment for World Environment Day.
The company also announced a three-part plan to make its operations more sustainable:
- 100% renewable energy supply for its headquarters manufacturing facility by 2025
- 100% renewable electricity for its dairy supply chain by 2025
- Carbon positive dairy supply chain by 2030