Striking workers are set to rally at Wabtec’s Pittsburgh headquarters on Thursday as talks aimed at ending the two-week-old strike at Wabtec are scheduled to resume

In a press release, UE Local 506 and 618 will begin to rally in Pittsburgh starting at 4 p.m. where political, labor, environmental and faith leaders will join them.

There have been 1400 members of UE Locals 506 and 618 on strike since June 22.

According to a post on the UE 506 website, the company and the union will meet Thursday morning at 10 a.m. This will be the first round of negotiations since the workers hit the picket line.