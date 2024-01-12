(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Strong winds are once again sweeping the region and causing damage to trees and power lines.

Penelec crews continue to work around the clock to help restore power to customers across the region however strong winds continue to cause outages.

Here are the outages by county as of Friday 9:43 P.M. according to Penelec:

County Number of Customers Affected Crawford 1,299 Erie 7,789 Forest 285 McKean 1,358 Mercer 10 Venango 3,369 Warren 671

Those affected can view a full map of outages in the state or report an outage in your area on Penelec’s website. You may also call 888-544-4877 or text OUT to 544487 to report an outage.