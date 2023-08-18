It’s an exciting day for some college students, three local universities welcomed freshman to their campus for the new school year.

Not only is it a busy weekend downtown for CelebrateErie, but families from all over came to move their students into college.

“This is like the perfect weekend for freshman to come because having CelebrateErie and then having these fun activities is a good welcome into the city,” said Nafeese Morgan, a junior at Gannon University.

College students from near and far are taking over campus once again to begin a new year.

Gannon University’s new president said they have a freshman class of 640.

“We’ve been very consistent in holding our enrollment again which has been a struggle for a lot of institutions in the region,” said Walter Iwanenko, president of Gannon University.

At PennWest, they have been trying something new to keep up with this generation’s connection to technology.

“The opportunity to take a lot of hybrid classes to meet their schedules and high demands will help them stay on track to graduate,” said Jon Pulice, director of development for PennWest Edinboro.

One student recommended joining greek life.

“A lot of guys already experienced a lot of stuff that you are going to experience. So you have a great group of guys just to go to if you need help for anything,” said Garrett Hannah, sophomore at PennWest Edinboro.

One student traveled halfway across the country to start her freshman year at Penn State Behrend.

“Pennsylvania is a lot different than Nebraska. I’m excited to meet a bunch of different new people that aren’t from the corn fields. I’m really excited to start my classes, I’m big into science and and to have all the research opportunities that Penn State has to offer,” said Mara Prieto, incoming freshman at Penn State Behrend.

Among all the exciting ‘firsts’ also comes the freshman goodbyes.

Prieto has never been away from home for a long period before but is ready to start her new journey.

“It’s going to be my first time being away from my parents for a long time so I’m going to be very sad about that, I’m very close with them,” she went on to say.

Now if you noticed, there’s one local university that’s missing from the list… Mercyhurst University will be welcoming in their new students Saturday morning.