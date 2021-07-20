Study shows Pennsylvania 8th worst state to start a business

While many businesses did not survive from the COVID-19 pandemic, many new owners are looking to take their place.

However, according to study done by WalletHub, Pennsylvania ranks 43rd for best state to start a business. The scores were based on three different dimensions: Business environment (Pennsylvania ranked 44th), access to resources (20th) and business costs (34th).

The total scores for these three dimensions were based on 28 different key indicators that were weighted based on importance, such as labor costs (27th), office-space affordability (33rd) and cost of living (26th).

New York ranked 22nd best, due in large part to being ranked 3rd in access to resources, while Ohio ranked 33rd with the 17th best cost of living.

