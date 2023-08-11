WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – This week, the Supreme Court issued an order that allows regulations of ghost guns to remain in place as the use of ghost guns in crimes has spiked by 1000% since 2017, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The Biden administration’s rules on ghost guns will remain in effect at least temporarily. The rules say gun assembly kits do meet the definition of a firearm and can be regulated.

“The action taken by ATF will save lives, if that law stays on the books,” said Nick Suplina of Everytown for Gun Safety. “Ghost guns are very attractive to criminals, extremists, hate groups because they’re un-serialized and untraceable.”

The regulations require manufacturers and sellers to be licensed and ensure that ghost gun kits include serial numbers. Buying a ghost gun will also require a background check.

Dave Workman with the Second Amendment Foundation says the term ghost gun is used to demonize a common activity.

“Building firearms at home is a tradition that dates back to the colonial days,” Workman said.

He argues letting the gun kits be untraceable isn’t a serious concern.

“That may be a problem with some people. With other people, of course, they want to have a firearm that can’t be traced so that the government doesn’t know they have a firearm,” Workman explained.

However, the administration says that’s the problem because tracking down those who commit crimes with unregistered ghost guns is often impossible.