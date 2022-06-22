(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is in custody after threatening a person with a handgun in a bar parking lot.

The 23-year-old Meadville suspect allegedly threatened another 23-year-old Meadville man at the Tike Bar parking lot in Conneaut Lake.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the suspect was “a person not to possess a weapon” and was arrested on a warrant from multiple agencies. Charges have been filed.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The incident occurred at 12:37 a.m. on June 18.