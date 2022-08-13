The New Jersey man accused of repeatedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie has entered a not guilty plea.

An attorney for Hadi Matar, 24, entered the plea on his behalf during Matar’s arraignment on Saturday in Chautauqua County, New York.

Matar has been charged with attempted murder and assault.

Matar allegedly rushed the stage at The Chautauqua Institution Friday morning as Rushdie was about to give a lecture and stabbed him in the neck and abdomen.

The 75-year-old author remains hospitalized at UPMC Hamot. He suffered a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and may lose one of his eyes.

His agent said Rushdie is on a ventilator and is unable to speak.