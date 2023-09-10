(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Chautauqua County resident is in custody after a call about a suspicious vehicle in a Jamestown park lead to officers uncovering over 17 grams of narcotics.

According to Jamestown Police, officers were called to the 20 block of Jones and Gifford Ave. in McCrea Point Park in Jamestown, NY just after 7 a.m. for a suspicious situation after passersby noticed someone slumped over the wheel of a vehicle.

After speaking with the driver and conducting field sobriety tests, officers determined they were operating the vehicle while under the influence.

After further investigation, officers also found the driver was in possession of 17.2 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and packaging material.

The driver being held in the Jamestown City Court pending arraignment on charges including driving while ability impaired combined with influence of drugs or alcohol, criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of using criminally using paraphernalia.