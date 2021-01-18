Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Kicks off MLK Day Series at Behrend

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, will open Penn State Behrend’s 2021 celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

Monday’s program, which will be hosted on Zoom, will discuss social justice activism, including the black lives matter movement which gained support over the spring and summer months last year after a number of high-profile cases involving police killing people of color.

The online event is free and open to the public.

Fulton got involved in activism after her 17-year-old son, Trayvon Martin, was gunned down by neighborhood watch volunteer back in 2012 in Florida, a case which also captured national attention.

Since the death of her son, Fulton has been speaking out against gun violence across the country. Today’s Zoom event begins at noon. The program, which will be moderated by Andy Herrera, director of Educational Equity and Diversity Programs, can be accessed at psu.zoom.us/j/94523276070.

Two more events are planned in the following days. More information can be found: here.