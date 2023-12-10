(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Benedictine Sisters of Erie announced they are holding a Take Back the Site Vigil the next two Mondays to reclaim the sites of three murders in the City of Erie.

The Sisters will hold a Take Back the Site Vigil Monday, December 11 at 5:15 pm at the site where Jeffrey Johnson was murdered on September 22, 2023 on the corner of East 17th and State Streets.

The following week, on Monday, December 18, at 5:15 pm, a Take Back the Site vigil will be held at 1417 East 28th Street for Deborah Walker who died on July 18 and for Rani who died January 24. Both women were victims of domestic violence.

Take Back the Site vigils are about 15 minutes in length and are held at the site of any deaths in the city and Millcreek ruled as homicides to reclaim the place where violence has occurred.

Take Back the Site vigils are sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of Erie and Oblates, Sisters of St. Joseph, Agrégées, and Associates, and Sisters of Mercy and Associates.