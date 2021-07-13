Taking a road trip this summer? Here’s how to not overspend

Great summer weather means many people will be traveling over the summer. Unfortunately, many of those travelers will go over budget due to varying gas prices, tolls or just splurging while they are away from home.
Luckily, MyBankTracker provided a number of travel hacks to help people save, provided they plan ahead.
- If your car may need some sort of maintenance, do it before you begin your trip
- If you pack your first three or four meals, you will save a lot of money because you’re not dining out.
- Check ahead of time to see if there are bundle deals on attractions, such as national parks or historic tours
- Certain credit cards have travel perks, such as reimbursement on rental car damage or roadside assistance
- Redeem free hotel stays from your credit card points wisely, and if all you plan to do is shower and sleep, it’s not necessary to stay in the luxurious suites
- Camping is an option to sleep (if you plan ahead for permits) that can cost less than a hotel.
