(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On an October afternoon in Saegertown, down a dirt road with cattle lowing in a field across the way, is a small patch of buildings. They look like a house, a couple of outbuildings and a barn. The only indication that important work is happening here is an understated sign: Tamarack Wildlife Center.

The center isn’t some well-kept secret that only locals know about. The center has public outreach and educational events. They team up with local schools, churches, Scout groups or anybody that’s interested in learning about injured wildlife. The center has a “twin mission” of rehabilitating injured wildlife so they can return to the wild and educating the public about wildlife.

Ambassador animals help the center teach the public. A peregrine falcon, a red tailed hawk, owls, a box turtle named Myrtle — they all play a role in educating the public. The birds are trained to come to a handler for treats. Many of those animals take the show on the road, dazzling and educating school children in classrooms.

The center, however, recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new aviary. The aviary is situated outside between the office and the education center. During regular hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), the general public can view the birds without staff. The birds are in the aviary, on rotation, for a month at a time. This month features three owls.

The aviary was made possible through a donation from a local family foundation. The project, which had an ending price tag of about $20,000, was funded last fall, but construction wasn’t complete until last month. Now, the structure is up, and the three owls — a barn owl, an eastern screech owl, and a great horned owl — are in the aviary to greet the public. The aviary is universally beneficial to the center and its mission, said Tamarack Wildlife Center Executive Director Carol Holmgren.

“I love when it’s a win-win like this,” Holmgren said. “It’s a win for us as a center, it’s a win for the birds, and it’s a win for people because they’re learning and having interactive experiences with the birds right here at the aviary.”

The new aviary at Tamarack Wildlife Center.

Being in the aviary with the occasional person or group looking in on them, the ambassador birds have a chance to adjust to people. Luna — the barn owl — was a “pandemic baby” who came to the center in 2020. She’s not yet completely comfortable with people, but the aviary will help her gradually adjust to having an audience. And the birds connect with more than just people through the aviary.

Tamarack Wildlife Center Executive Director Carol Holmgren with Romeo, the great horned owl.

The great horned owl is named Romeo. He’s fond of the female handlers. He has also taken to calling in a local, wild female great horned owl. She comes into the area to his call and they call to each other. Melissa Goodwill, the outreach and education manager at Tamarack Wildlife Center, said Romeo came to the center after he contracted West Nile virus from a mosquito bite. The virus caused feather damage that will never be completely healed. So he’s now an ambassador animal, helping to educate the public.

While the ambassador animals are friendly and adjusted to people, that’s rarely the goal of the wildlife center. Half of their program mission is rehabilitating injured animals. Those rehabilitated animals eventually will be released back into the wild, and therefore, they can’t become comfortable with humans.

In a barn behind the office, a pair of eagles roost far from the door. Rosy is an eagle from Pittsburgh. She was hatched from a nest that had a camera watching it. She had an audience as she grew, and then she fell and needed rehabilitation. She learned to fly at Tamarack. Nora, the other eagle, was found washed up on the shore of Lake Erie in North East. She had several injuries.

A pair of dead rats were placed on the floor of the barn, that afternoon, and an eagle took flight. It’s a good sign that the birds are flying. They will be released into the wild when they’re completely ready. For these birds, interaction with the public is restricted, and interaction with humans in general is limited. Whereas the ambassador birds willingly come to Holmgren’s glove, the eagles mostly stay on their roosts, wary of the humans.

Animals of all kinds are brought into the center. Some are brought by members of the public. The phone often rings at the center — they field about 2,000 phone calls each year regarding wildlife. About half of those calls are resolved over the phone (sometimes, it’s as simple as animals exhibiting normal animal behavior and people assuming it’s in distress, Holmgren said). Staff and volunteers who answer the phones can counsel people on how to help wildlife. While it’s a lot of phone calls, it’s important that the public call the experts when they encounter wildlife they believe are injured.

“If you’re concerned, call the center,” Holmgren said. “They have a better prognosis if the public doesn’t try treating them on their own.”

It’s not just the core rehabilitation staff at the center that fields the calls — volunteers clock between 11,000 and 12,000 hours each year helping make the center run.

“We have a fantastic core team and amazing volunteers,” Holmgren said.

Tamarack Wildlife Center Executive Director Carol Holmgren discusses new patient intake.

When animals are admitted as patients, they’re first kept in a quiet area to relieve stress, and they’re isolated from other birds to ensure they don’t spread any diseases (avian influenza — bird flu — remains an issue) to the ambassador animals and other patients. They’re then evaluated and a treatment plan is devised. (The center soon will have its own X-ray machine thanks to a grant from the Erie Community Foundation and other funding sources.) And with a treatment plan established, the animals are transferred to an appropriate ICU.

The center doesn’t just help birds. The center also helps rabbits, amphibians, even squirrels. The rabbits have their own ICU because they’re nervous creatures, Holmgren said.

With a steady stream of phone calls, it may seem like it would be easy to feel discouraged, but the work of the Tamarack Wildlife Center and other certified centers throughout the world is showing results. Eagles, for example — in 1983 there were three nests in Pennsylvania. The birds were endangered. Now, the population has rebounded and they’ve been delisted (though they are still protected animals).

“They’re back because people worked together,” Holmgren said. “We’re seeing our work reflected in the numbers.”