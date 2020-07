Target is hiking up its minimum wage to $15 an hour. The pay increase began Sunday, which was 5 months ahead of schedule.

The company announced back in 2017 it would raise hourly pay to $15 an hour by the end of 2020.

Target has also given workers a one time $200 bonus for working during the pandemic.

The move will benefit more than a quarter million employees across stores and distribution centers.

Target’s hourly wages have gone up $4 in under 3 years.