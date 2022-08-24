(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Elderly and disabled Pennsylvania residents will be receiving a bonus property tax/rent rebate this week.

Those rebates will be issued to residents who already filed for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021. These are in addition to what was already received through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

“I am proud that bonus rebates are starting to roll out to Pennsylvanians in need this week,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “I proposed these bonus rebates back in February to help low-income Pennsylvanians deal with inflation and higher costs. For older adults in particular – many of whom are on a fixed income – a bonus Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program rebate this year will be a gamechanger.”

Under the new law, residents who already have received a rebate will receive an additional one-time bonus equal to 70% of their original rebate amount. The total amount a claimant will receive could be as much as $1,657.50.

Already more than 360,000 residents have been processed for bonus rebates. No additional action is necessary to receive the bonus rebate. Bonus rebates will be issued via the same method the claimant used for their original rebate (direct deposit or mailed check).

“Although we originally said that we expected one-time bonus rebates to be paid starting in September, we are extremely pleased that we’re ahead of schedule and prepared to start providing this needed relief earlier than anticipated,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “At the same time, we are asking claimants who are expecting a paper check in the mail to be patient. It will take several weeks to mail all of the checks for the one-time bonus rebates, whereas those who elected direct deposit on their application forms should see their bonus rebates sooner.”

The one-time bonus rebates are funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The deadline to apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 is Dec. 31. Residents can apply at Department of Revenue District offices, local area agencies on aging, senior centers and at state legislators’ offices. For more information, go online to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program webpage.