Over 130 players are competing head to head on the ice.

The Pittsburgh Broomball Club is holding the Mid-Atlantic Broomball Tournament this weekend at LECOM Sports Park.

It’s their annual competitive recreational tournament where teams gather from as far as Florida and Nebraska to compete.

Broomball is sport similar to ice hockey without skates or a puck. One player said it’s great for those looking for a new sport.

“You’ll see a lot of former soccer players, former lacrosse players get interested in it just because there’s some similarities between the sport but the fact that it’s kind of got the niche of everyone’s running on ice it levels the playing field to some degree,” said Brian Rankine, broomball player.

Competition continues Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.