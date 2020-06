An 18 year old was sentenced to six to twelve years in state prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Daesean Jones made a plea agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to a first degree felony.

County Judge Daniel Brabender accepted Jones’ plea sentencing him Monday Morning.

Jones was the primary suspect for the stabbing death of 20 year old Edward Bishop in July 2019.

Jones was just 17 at the time of the stabbing.