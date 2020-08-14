Teenager shows appreciation to Erie county police departments

One local teenager is backing the blue by surprising several police departments with a sweet treat this weekend.

“I just don’t like how they’re being treated and they need support right now,” says 17 year old student Kyle Stevens.

Stevens sees the constant backlash towards police across the country, so he felt the need to uplift blue spirits by giving them a sweet gesture: chocolates.

“Because that way the community, when the cops know the community appreciates them and know that everybody is willing to help out still,” says Stevens.

Stevens will give out 320 boxes of Romolo Chocolates to 15 local police departments. Many local businesses are also helping the 17 year old by setting up meals.

It’s not just the City of Erie Police Department receiving these delicious chocolates, but also police departments across the county.

“It’s a courageous thing for a guy like Kyle to step forward and ask people to do things for him,” says Tony Steffanelli, owner of Romolo Chocolates.

And who wouldn’t feel loved by receiving a sweet treat during a difficult time?

“It’s our pleasure to do stuff like this because when we have problems here at Romolo Chocolates, we know if we call the police comes for us,” says Steffanelli.

The chocolates and meals will be delivered to multiple police stations this weekend.