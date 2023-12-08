ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The suspect in the Temple Israel of Albany shots fired incident appeared in federal court Friday morning. Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, 28, of Schenectady is being held without bail.

On Thursday, police said he fired two shotgun shells near the Temple. The incident resulted in the temporary lockdown of nearby St. Peter’s Health Partners facilities. The full criminal complaint follows Chief Eric Hawkins’ statement.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins stated that police heard the suspect say “Free Palestine,” and the incident is now being investigated as a hate crime. The synagogue’s Rabbi said they would move forward with their Hanukkah celebration with the lighting of the first candle, saying, “We need light in darkness.”

Alkhader faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, three years of supervised probation, and up to $100 in special fees.