(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A temporary crossing for Route 6 is being constructed over Baskins Run in Wayne Township of Erie County. The temporary crossing addresses traffic issues caused by a closed bridge.

The work on the temporary bridge began on June 20. To construct the 28-foot-wide temporary bridge, trees will need to be removed, utilities relocated, and pipe placements addressed. The contract cost is more than $854,000, which is being paid for with state emergency funds, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release said. The contact was awarded to IA Construction of Union City.

It will take about a month to construct the temporary bridge. The temporary bridge will remain in place until a permanent replacement can be built. A permanent bridge is still in the planning phase.

The original bridge was damaged by heavy rains and extreme weather and has been closed since May 22.

A posted detour follows Routes 77, 8, 6 and 89.